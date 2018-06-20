Tops Extends Instacart Delivery To Nine New York Communities

Tops Friendly Markets has expanded Instacart delivery services into nine additional New York communities.

This expansion brings the overall number of Tops stores stores with the Instacart program to 125. Instacart services will begin at New York Tops stores in Dunkirk, Mayville, Silver Creek, Westfield, Rhinebeck, New Paltz, Greenville, Sackie and Tannersville.

“This is Tops’ fifth and largest expansion of Instacart services since the beginning of 2018,” said Edward Rick, director of consumer marketing and digital for Tops Friendly Markets. “We are so excited each and every time we expand the outreach of Instacart to reach more and more of our customers, as we know this added convenience helps give them back time in their already busy schedules.”

The same-day home delivery service became available in the company’s stores in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, New York, as well as Erie, Pennsylvania, during the last quarter of 2017.

Earlier this year, Tops announced the additions of Rome, Poughkeepsie, Olean, Cortland, Watertown and Carmel to the Instacart service.

Customers will find a vast majority of Tops store deals online and will be able to earn the gas points when they visit Tops fuel stations. Shoppers can visit TopsMarkets.com/Instacart and enter their zip code to determine if they are within the current Tops delivery area.

To help celebrate the partnership of Instacart and Tops, the retailer is offering a special when Tops customers use the promotional code “TopsSummer” when they visit TopsMarkets.com/Instacart. Customers will receive $10 off their first order of $35 or more. This code is valid through Sept. 1.

Tops Markets, headquartered in Williamsville, New York, operates 169 full-service supermarkets with five additional by franchisees under the Tops banner. The stores are located in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont.