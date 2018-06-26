Eight O’Clock Coffee Now Comes With A Digital Escape Room Game

Eight O’Clock Coffee is releasing “The Great Coffee Break,” a digital escape room game that consumers can play for the chance to win a year of free groceries. The Great Coffee Break is the first augmented reality (AR) digital game designed by Escape the Room and can be launched by scanning any Eight O’Clock Coffee package with the Shazam app—or by going directly to GreatCoffeeBreak.com.

Set in a fictitious animated roastery, players will solve coffee-themed puzzles to help bags of Eight O’Clock “escape the roastery.” Players will explore different virtual rooms within the roastery to find clues and complete the mission. The Great Coffee Break game is running now through Aug. 11, 2018, and eight people will win the grand prize of free groceries for a year.

“Since 1859, generations of Americans have been connecting over Eight O’Clock—enjoying rich, smooth coffee as they share conversations, celebrate special moments, and play games together,” the company says. “The Great Coffee Break will provide consumers with a new way to experience their love of coffee and gaming by leveraging the escape room trend that has grown exponentially in recent years.”

“With the Great Coffee Break, we are tapping into one of the hottest emerging trends in a way that is meaningful to coffee drinkers and relevant to today’s lifestyle,” said Michael Scalera, senior brand manager at Eight O’Clock Coffee. “Our fans tell us all the time that enjoying Eight O’Clock Coffee is key to their day—and it’s certainly key to solving the Great Coffee Break. Plus, while people are ‘escaping the room’ they’ll have a chance to escape their grocery bill for a year.”

“Eight O’Clock Coffee has long provided a meaningful way to bring people together, as does Escape the Room—so putting our brands together was a natural fit,” said Victor Blake, founder and CEO, Escape the Room. “Bringing both of these experiences to life virtually in a way that makes sense for a solo player was my primary inspiration for The Great Coffee Break game. I’m thrilled with how the game turned out, and I think people will really enjoy playing…hopefully with a cup of Eight O’Clock in their hand.”

The Great Coffee Break promotion was conceived and executed by The S3 Agency in Boonton, New Jersey. The game is being supported by in-store and digital advertising, social media and public relations outreach.

Keep reading: