Blount Promotes Leatherwood To Technical Services Director

Blount Fine Foods, a manufacturer of soups, entrées and side dishes for retail and foodservice, has promoted Robin Leatherwood to director of technical services, a role that provides regulatory, food safety and labeling support to the company’s culinary and research and development (R&D) functions. She had been manager of technical services.

“A rising star in the industry, Robin Leatherwood is perhaps Blount’s most important advocate for clean labels and consumer transparency,” said William Bigelow, Blount’s chief innovation officer, and Leatherwood’s direct supervisor. “During Robin’s seven year tenure here at Blount, she has led the way in first establishing and then expanding what is today a robust and valuable technical services function within our culinary and R&D teams.”

Under Leatherwood’s leadership, Blount’s technical services team is responsible for the scientific portion of the research and development process, providing information and insight needed to effectively and accurately design and label products for food safety and regulatory compliance. Her team also is responsible for the scientific portion of the research and development process.

Leatherwood also works closely with Blount’s sales and marketing teams to support the company’s customers’ needs throughout the sales and product lifecycle management processes. She will continue to oversee these areas, with the additional responsibility of leading Blount’s packaging innovation and new product commercialization process.

Leatherwood holds a bachelor’s degree in food science and industry from Kansas State University. She also studied culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University, in Providence, Rhode Island, and earned an associate’s degree in engineering prior to that. She has been the recipient of recent industry and company recognition and earned Blount’s 2017 “Clearly Innovative” award.

Headquartered in Fall River, Massachusetts, Blount Fine Foods is a family-owned and -operated company that has been processing food since 1946. Blount produces more than 900 products for restaurants, institutions, retailers and club stores in all 50 states. Blount manufactures more than 600 proprietary soup recipes, including 75 varieties of clam chowder.

Blount product lines include fresh and frozen soups for foodservice and retail as well as side dishes and entrees. Blount operates production facilities at its Fall River, Massachusetts headquarters, as well as in Warren, Rhode Island, and McKinney, Texas. Blount also carries a full line of fresh and frozen soups sold to club stores and retailers nationwide under the Legal Sea Foods and Panera Bread brands.

