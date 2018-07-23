Larson Named President Of Shaw’s And Star Market

Michelle Larson has been named the new president of Shaw’s and Star Market in New England following Paul Gossett’s transfer to Jewel-Osco. Gossett was named president of Jewel-Osco following the sudden passing of its late president Doug Cygan.

Larson is a 23-year veteran of the supermarket industry, having started at the stores in 1995. Throughout her career, she has taken on a variety of roles in marketing, including work in floral, service deli and meat departments. Larson was promoted to Albertson’s Southwest division’s SVP of marketing and merchandising in 2016. She begins her new Shaw’s and Star Market position on July 23.

“Michelle is a dynamic leader with a passion to succeed, and is well known as an esteemed, innovative industry expert,” says Albertsons, parent company of Shaw’s, Star Market and Jewel-Osco.

Cygan died July 5 following a brief illness at age 55. He had served as president of Jewel-Osco since May 2017. Gossett is a 41-year veteran of Albertson’s.

