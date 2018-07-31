Gelson’s To Host Grand Reopening Of Century City Store

Bringing new amenities and customer conveniences to its Los Angeles, California, store in the Westfield Century City shopping center, Gelson’s will host a grand reopening from Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 5.

Gelson’s completed a $1 billion renovation last year, and now customers can enjoy sit-down wine, craft beer, tapas, and seafood and sushi bars; a grill station where they can have meat or seafood grilled in-store; and a Wolfgang Puck build-your-own-pizza, salad and sandwich station.

“Gelson’s wants to be more than the go-to grocery store for local residents, workers and visitors alike,” said Gelson’s President and CEO Rob McDougall. “Social gathering spots like the new wine, craft beer, tapas, and seafood & sushi bars in Century City fit with this vision in making Gelson’s an unparalleled food and lifestyle experience.”

As part of the reopening festivities, shoppers can enjoy live music daily from 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Visitors also can “Meet the Brewery/Winemaker” from 12-4 p.m. on Friday (BJ’s Brewhouse), 3-7 p.m. on Saturday (Doug Margerum with Gelson’s Wines) and 12-4 p.m. on Sunday (Golden Road Brewing). On Friday, from 11:30 a.m-4:30 p.m., guests will be treated to a special appearance by award-winning chef, restaurateur, author and media personality Curtis Stone, who will be doing cooking demos and meet and greets, as well as promoting his new seasoned ground beef products in partnership with Thomas Farms Kitchen which is available now at Gelson’s.

Gelson’s also will be offering a number of limited-time specials during the reopening, including 30 percent off all wine, beer and spirits, as well as offering free samples throughout the weekend. Shoppers will receive three hours of free parking with a minimum $5 purchase and free valet parking with a minimum $25 purchase.

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s operates 26 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California.

