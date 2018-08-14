Continental Mills Appoints Starbucks Finance Veteran As New CFO

Continental Mills Inc., the maker of Krusteaz and other baking, breakfast and snack brands, has named Rachel Ruggeri as its CFO and SVP. In her new role at Continental Mills, Ruggeri will have responsibility for finance, accounting and information services, reporting to Continental Mills President Andy Heily. Ruggeri also will be a member of the company’s board of directors.

Prior to joining Continental Mills, Ruggeri spent more than 16 years at Starbucks, contributing to the growth of its U.S. and global retail businesses, most recently serving as SVP of finance, Americas.

“Rachel is a high-caliber finance veteran who will bring significant value to Continental Mills and customers as we grow and continue to deepen our focus on the baking and breakfast mix categories,” said Heily. “In addition, I believe Rachel will be a great fit for our positive culture, which is steeped in Continental Mills’ roots as a family-owned business.”

Established in 1932, Continental Mills has found success with its flagship baking brand, Krusteaz, and other lines of speed-scratch mixes.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to Continental Mills’ future growth, working closely with Andy, John (Heily) and other members of Continental Mills’ first-rate executive team and organization, as well as our customers,” said Ruggeri. “Growing up and working in the Northwest, I’ve long been an admirer of the Krusteaz brand and am incredibly impressed by Continental Mills’ business and culture. I already feel at home.”

Continental Mills, Inc. is a third generation, family-owned company. Under its portfolio of breakfast and baking brands is Kretschmer Wheat Germ, Albers Cornmeal and Grits, Alpine Cider and several licensed product extensions. Its snacking portfolio includes WildRoots Trail Mixes and Buck Wild Snacks.

Continental Mills is headquartered in Tukwila, Washington, just outside of Seattle, and its products are sold through retail, foodservice and club store channels throughout the U.S.

Keep reading: