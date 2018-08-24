Potts Succeeds Carpenter As NAMI President, CEO

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) has named Julie Anna Potts as its next president and CEO effective Sept. 24, 2018. Potts succeeds retiring President and CEO Barry Carpenter.

An agriculture veteran, Potts has served the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) since 2011 as its EVP and treasurer. In her role, Potts led the AFBF staff in its implementation of all programs and activities for the organization, as well as the coordination between AFBF and its affiliated companies.

Potts first joined AFBF in 2004, serving as general counsel until 2009. In late 2009, she was named chief counsel of the Senate Agriculture Committee, serving under then-Chairman Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas.

Earlier in her career, Potts was an associate in the environmental law groups of the Washington, D.C., law firms Mayer Brown LLP, and Sonnenschein, Nath & Rosenthal. She also clerked for U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Facciola in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia from 1997-1998.

“Julie Anna Potts’ deep legal, legislative and association experience and her passion for agriculture will serve the institute and its members well as we embark on the next chapter in our institute’s history,” said Meat Institute Chair John Vatri, VP of operations at Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd. “We look forward to having her join our historic institute and our meat industry family, and we are confident that her skills and experience will help us continue to serve our members’ needs.”

Potts earned her law degree at The George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C., and her bachelor of arts in English at Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She is a trustee of The Pennsylvania State University and chair of the American Enterprise Agriculture Sector Committee at the Smithsonian American History Museum.

NAMI represents packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey, and processed meat products. Its member companies account for more than 95 percent of U.S. output of these products. NAMI provides regulatory, scientific, legislative, public relations and educational services to the meat and poultry packing and processing industry.

