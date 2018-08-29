More Grab-N-Go Items Offered At Remodeled NOCO Express

NOCO Express, a family-owned, c-store and gasoline chain based in Upstate New York, has completed store renovations at 6011 Transit Road, East Amherst. The interior remodel took five weeks and features an updated look and expanded fresh food offerings.

“We understand our customers are busy and looking for ease of shopping when it comes to the convenience-store experience,” said Jim DeFilippis, VP and GM, NOCO Express. “Our latest remodel in East Amherst achieves that, and with the new layout, we are able to offer more fresh, grab-and-go items for our customers.”

The inside of the East Amherst store features a new floor plan, making the store easier to shop; relocated registers; and new décor and signage for a refreshed look. A cooler island features an expanded variety of freshly prepared and prepackaged sandwiches, salads, wraps and snack packs from NOCO’s signature Nickel City Foods in addition to more selection of better-for-you options throughout the store. Customers also can find a greater beer selection, including a variety from local breweries.

The East Amherst store is open 24 hours daily and employs six people.

Donut Kraze partnership expands

In other, NOCO Express news, the company is extending its partnership with Donut Kraze in several stores. Donut Kraze will offer fresh donuts daily at three additional New York stores: at 2133 South Park Avenue, Buffalo; 4590 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga; and 2861 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna.

“Since launching our partnership with Donut Kraze earlier this year, we have expanded to eight NOCO Express stores,” said Jim DeFilippis. “Donut Kraze donuts are made from scratch each morning and delivered fresh daily to our stores.

Donut Kraze has locations at 365 Somerville Ave., Tonawanda and 406 Dingens St., Buffalo. A single donut is $1.25 and $2.25 for a donut and any size coffee. Customers can also purchase either one dozen or half-dozen boxes of donuts.

Serving the Western New York community for 85 years, NOCO is headquartered in Tonawanda, New York. The company also operates 39 NOCO Express convenience stores throughout the region. NOCO is also an energy provider, offering a full line of products and services including natural gas, electricity, propane, heating oil, HVAC sales and service and commercial fuels.

Keep reading: