Weis Markets Launches Its Yearly Fight Hunger Program

Weis Markets has begun its annual Fight Hunger Program, which will run throughout Hunger Action Month in September. The program provides food and financial donations to more than 150 local food banks and emergency food providers across the seven states where Weis Markets operates its 204 stores.

Since the program’s inception in 2008, the program has raised more than $2 million for hunger relief organizations.

“Our Fight Hunger program benefits more than 150 hunger organizations in the communities we serve,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ VP of advertising and marketing. “It is designed to help families who may not know when and from where their next meal is coming. Over the past ten years, our customers have generously donated to this worthy cause in our stores and online. Our company will also complement our customers’ generosity with corporate donations. We hope our customers will consider donating this month when they visit their local Weis Markets,” he said.

Between Aug. 30 and Oct. 3, customers are encouraged to visit their local Weis Markets and consider making small donations of $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers at checkout to help support families in need in the community.

Customers can also choose to round up their grocery order to the nearest dollar. Customers are able to donate shelf-stable items such as canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, apple sauce or soup by simply adding these items to their cart throughout their trip and then placing them in a donation bin at checkout.

Donations will also be accepted online at WeisMarkets.com/Fight-Hunger .

Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign benefits local food banks and pantries in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. Regional food banks, which help coordinate local pickups, also participate in the program, including The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania; The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Harrisburg and Williamsport); The Maryland Food Bank; The Commission on Economic Opportunity/The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania); Greater Berks Food Bank (Reading, Pennsylvania); Philabundance (Montgomery County, Pennsylvania); Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW)/Broome County Council of Churches; Food Bank of the Southern Tier (Elmira, New York); Food Bank Network of Somerset County; Community Food Bank of New Jersey; Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank (Virginia); Food Bank of Delaware; and Mountaineer Food Bank (West Virginia).

