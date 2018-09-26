C&S Wholesale Grocers Addresses Hunger Across The Country

In honor of Hunger Action Month this September, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. announced grants it has awarded over the past 24 months to address child hunger in or near communities where the company has a presence and to the Food Bank of Puerto Rico.

The contributions were made to the following food banks within the Feeding America network:

California: Central California Food Bank, Fresno (BackPack Program); Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, Sacramento (Mobile School Pantry); Food Bank of San Joaquin & Stanislaus Counties, Manteca (BackPack Program)

Connecticut: Foodshare, Bloomfield (BackPack Program/School Pantry/Kids Café)

Florida: Feeding Northeast Florida, Jacksonville (BackPack Program); Feeding South Florida, Miami (School Pantry Program); Feeding Tampa Bay, Tampa (BackPack Program)

Hawaii: Hawaii Foodbank, Honolulu (BackPack Program)

Louisiana: Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans and Arcadiana, New Orleans (BackPack Program)

Maryland: Maryland Food Bank, Baltimore (Mobile School Pantry)

Massachusetts: Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, North Hatfield (Mobile Pantry and Mobile School Pantry Pilot)

New Hampshire: New Hampshire Food Bank, Manchester (BackPack Program)

New Jersey: Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Hillside (BackPack Program)

New York: Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York (BackPack Program), Latham; Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Cornwall-on-Hudson (BackPack Program)

Pennsylvania: Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Harrisburg (Seat At The Table Initiative); Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, Nazareth (BackPack Program); Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, Erie (Mobile School Pantry); Greater Berks Food Bank, Reading (BackPack Program)

South Carolina: Harvest Hope, Greenville (BackPack Program)

Texas: Houston Food Bank, Houston and North Texas Food Bank, Dallas (BackPack Program)

Vermont: Vermont Food Bank, Brattleboro (BackPack and School Pantry Program)

C&S makes ongoing donations of food and maintains close relationships with the leadership and operational teams at each food bank. At the one year milestone of Hurricane Maria, the company made a donation to the Food Bank of Puerto Rico. The funding will help to establish the BackPack Program on the island of Culebra, where approximately 56 percent of children live in poverty. This is in addition to a donation of food and funds made to the Food Bank of Puerto Rico shortly after the storm to help meet immediate needs.

C&S, based in Keene, New Hampshire, was founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores. It services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 140,000 different products.

