J.D. Power Rates Wegmans Pharmacy Highest In Customer Satisfaction

The recently released J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Pharmacy Study ranked Wegmans Pharmacy “Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Supermarket Pharmacies” with a score of 906 on a 1,000-point scale.

Now in its 10th year, the study measures customer satisfaction among all categories of brick-and-mortar pharmacies, including chain drug stores, mass merchants and supermarkets as well as mail-order pharmacies.

Satisfaction was measured across five factors. Wegmans received the highest score in the prescription ordering and filling process, store, non-pharmacist staff and cost competitiveness.

“Achieving the highest satisfaction results among supermarket pharmacies is a testament to our dedicated and caring pharmacy employees,” said John Carlo, SVP of pharmacy. “The results of this study demonstrate how the trusted relationships our people have built and nurtured with our customers truly make a difference.”

The study is based on responses from 10,749 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription during the three months prior to the survey period of May-June 2018. Of the different pharmacy segments—chain drug stores, mass merchandiser pharmacies, supermarket pharmacies and mail order—supermarkets have the highest levels of overall satisfaction at 863.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is a 98-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The family-owned company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by Fortune magazine for 21 consecutive years, ranking No. 2 in 2018.

