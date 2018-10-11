Natural Grocers Launches Redesigned Website To Tell ‘Good4u’ Story

Natural and organic retailer Natural Grocers has launched a fully redesigned website at naturalgrocers.com, offering what the retailer describes as a more personalized and convenient online experience for customers.

The website, which is mobile and tablet friendly, was redeveloped and reorganized with Natural Grocers customers’ needs in mind, the company says.

“Since 1955, it has been our mission to empower our customers to take control of their health. Above all, our new website aims to connect Natural Grocers customers to vital nutrition education and resources in the ways that are most relevant to them,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocer’s co-president. “We recognize today’s consumers want to know the story behind the products they buy, and we have a powerful and unique story to tell. The new and improved website showcases why we’re different, telling the good4u Natural Grocers story through the eyes of family members, customers and vendors. The new website also describes the company’s standards and purpose in an informative and entertaining format.”

Intended to offer a cleaner, more streamlined search experience, the new site’s features include:

Standards : Customers can access the company’s meat, dairy and other product standards, including explanations of what Natural Grocers won’t sell and why.

Product finder : Website visitors can search for products carried in all 148 Natural Grocers stores.

Recipe finder : The new website hosts recipes suited for all healthy lifestyles, dietary restrictions and special diets.

Store locator : Customers can navigate to their closest Natural Grocers store through this virtual tool.

Nutrition Center : This section of the site includes nutrition education tips, recipes, a nutrition library, an event finder and access to Nutritional Health Coaches.

Deals: Consumers can access all {N}power savings, Health Hotline deals, discounts on organic produce and the company’s monthly Hot Deals.

The redesigned website utilizes a centralized content management system and allows for the integration of additional applications, providing Natural Grocers with a foundation for future growth and development.

