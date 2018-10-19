Rocky Mountain Foods Intros ‘Peak Reserve’ Organic Line

Rocky Mountain Foods is launching a new snack line, Peak Reserve, that includes trail mixes, nuts and seeds, dried fruit and plant-based chips. Each product in the Peak Reserve line is either non-GMO Project Verified or USDA Certified Organic.

With 14 different varieties, this new snack line offers flavors ranging from traditional favorites, such as GORP (“Good Ole Raisins and Peanuts”), to more adventurous offerings, such as Sweet Cajun Fire.

“One of the more unique flavors we offer is the Crystallized Ginger,” said Wayne Brown, VP of sales at Rocky Mountain Foods. “Unlike most ginger products sold in the U.S., which are sourced from the Philippines, the variety we use is imported from Fiji. The premium quality of the product is reflected in the rich peppery flavor. You can really taste the difference.”

Peak Reserve is available to order now.

Located in Denver, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Foods has been providing snacks, mixes and raw ingredients, as well as custom shelf solutions to grocery chains for more than 20 years. In addition to Peak Reserve, its products are sold nationwide across two brands: Rocky Mtn Provisions and Free Range Snack Co, along with private label offerings.

