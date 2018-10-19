Vincent Ferachi Of Capitol City Produce Passes Away

Vincent Anthony “Mr. Vince” Ferachi, son of the founder of Capitol City Produce Co., a family-run produce business established in 1947, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, the company said in a statement.

“We have lost a kind soul, a generous heart and a gentle giant in our lives,” said Darin Arceneaux, Capitol City president. “Capitol City Produce suffers a great loss of our patriarch, our inspirational mentor, our balance beam in decision making and a reminder of our roots. He can rest assured that we will take care of the team and build upon generations of hard work, which was one of his last requests.”

Mr. Ferachi leaves behind a company he built with four generations of the Ferachi family.

“His message of what has always been important in the character of Capitol City Produce will forever be in the foundation of his company as encapsulated in our core values. Act with integrity always, take care of the team, quality matters and be extraordinary in customer service,” added Paul Ferachi, owner of Capitol City Produce and son of Mr. Ferachi. “We will honor his legacy by continuing the great work that he loved with all of his heart and soul and are looking forward to serving generations to come.”

The Capitol City team welcomes the public to share their thoughts, memories or condolences by emailing rememberingmrvince@ccpfresh.com.

