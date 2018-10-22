Ferrero USA To Expand Industrial Business In New Jersey

Ferrero USA plans to expand its industrial facility located in Franklin Township, Somerset, New Jersey. The $9 million investment will bring nearly 100 jobs to the area and bring the facility up to a total of 67,000-s.f. for packaging and warehousing.

In attendance at the ground breaking ceremony was Paul Chibe, president and CEO, as well as New Jersey dignitaries and elected officials, including U.S. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman; Phillip Kramer, mayor of Franklin Township; Patricia Walsh, freeholder of Somerset County; and Michael Kerwin, president and CEO of Somerset County Business Partnership.

“We are proud to do business in Franklin Township, and we’re thrilled to be expanding our existing operations here,” said Chibe. “This renovation demonstrates the ongoing commitment Ferrero has to doing business in the state of New Jersey, and we’re confident this will continue to be a successful partnership for us all.”

Since 2016, the company has invested $12 million into the Somerset facility to ensure the successful launch of Kinder Joy, an egg-shaped package that holds candy on one side and a surprise toy on the other, which was previously only available outside of North America. Since its U.S. debut in November 2017, Kinder Joy surpassed all Ferrero and industry targets for a new product, with more than 90 million eggs sold. The success of Kinder Joy in the U.S. has warranted an additional $9 million in investments in 2018.

Last year, the company employed up to 500 seasonal employees through local agencies. With this expansion, the total number of employees is estimated to grow up to 600 seasonal employees. The location currently employs 35 salaried employees with an additional four salaried employees expected in 2019.

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy, in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest confectionery company in the world, with distribution in more than 170 countries and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac mints, and subsequently introduced Ferrero Rocher hazelnut chocolates, Nutella hazelnut spread and Kinder. Now the third-largest U.S. confectionery company, Ferrero recently acquired U.S. chocolate company Fannie May Confections Brands, which through its Fannie May and Harry London brands, provides offerings across categories including chocolate bars, pralines and other snacks.

Keep reading: