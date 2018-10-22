Weis Markets Raised $340K For Local Hunger Organizations

As part of its eleventh annual Fight Hunger campaign, Weis Markets and associates raised $340,000 for more than 150 hunger relief organizations in the communities it serves.

“We are grateful to our customers for their generosity, and we’re proud of our associates for their commitment to fighting hunger,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ VP of advertising and marketing. “Food insecurity remains a challenge in the markets we serve. In some of our key markets, one in seven live in food-insecure households, half of whom are children. We remain committed to fighting hunger year-round.”

The Weis Fight Hunger program, which ran from Aug. 30 to Oct. 3, allowed customers to donate using $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers or by rounding up at checkout to help food-insecure families in their communities. Customers also purchased and donated shelf-stable items such as canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, applesauce and soup.

Weis Markets Southern Tier New York district led the company with $57,532 raised, including $14,135 at its Front Street store and $9,215 at its store on Robinson Street in Binghamton, New York. These donations benefit Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse /Broome County Council of Churches. In Northeast Pennsylvania, the Hawley store raised $7,943 for Blooming Grove Pantry, and Weis’ newly opened Randolph, New Jersey, store raised $6,681 for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

The campaign benefits local food banks and pantries throughout the company’s seven-state market area. The following regional food banks, which help coordinate local pickups, also participate in the program:

The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Harrisburg and Williamsport, Pennsylvania

The Maryland Food Bank

The Commission on Economic Opportunity/The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania

Greater Berks Food Bank, Reading, Pennsylvania

Philabundance, Delaware Valley, Pennsylvania

Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW)/Broome County Council of Churches, Binghamton, New York

Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Elmira, New York

Food Bank Network of Somerset County

Community Food Bank of New Jersey

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Virginia

Food Bank of Delaware

Mountaineer Food Bank, West Virginia

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.

