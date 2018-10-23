H-E-B Pharmacy Honors Flavorx As Service Supplier Of The Year

Flavorx was the recipient of H-E-B Pharmacy’s Service Supplier of the Year Award at the 2018 H-E-B Pharmacy Conference held in late September. The award honors companies that provide products and services that “allow H-E-B Partners to service their customers safely and efficiently, stay ahead in the industry and maximize their workforce through innovative programs and automation.”

The criteria for the award includes:

Responsive and proactive to the stores needs

Continually presents new opportunities to improve the business

Innovative and willing to think outside the box

Supports pharmacy initiatives at the highest levels possible

Operates with like-minded values and goals as H-E-B

“Over the past year Flavorx has partnered with us to streamline our routine maintenance on their product and also enhanced their safety measures to surpass standards, to ensure we have the most pure water possible,” said Donna Montemayor, director, pharmacy professional services, marketing and strategic initiatives at HEB. “They have collaborated with our marketing team to develop more awareness of flavorings as a tool for better health outcomes and have installed new, more efficient versions of their machines to make it easier for our partners to serve our littlest Texans. In addition, our account representative, Natasha Siedsma, is proactive, collaborative and extremely responsive.”

H-E-B and Flavorx have partnered on service offerings in the pharmacy space for more than ten years. In 2017, H-E-B made a decision to use the Flavorx medication flavoring service as part of a strategic initiative to deliver more value to its customers and improve health outcomes, while also giving children a fun and interactive experience at the pharmacy.

H-E-B rolled out this initiative with its campaign “It Shouldn’t Taste Bad to Feel Better,” which focuses on making custom medication flavoring available to all pharmacy customers at no charge. The retailer coupled this initiative with an investment in automated dispensing technology aimed at minimizing wait times for customers when they arrive at the pharmacy to pick up medications. The results have exceeded expectations, say the companies, with thousands more Texans taking advantage of custom-medication flavoring than ever before.

“We are thrilled to receive H-E-B Pharmacy’s Service Supplier of the Year award,” said Stuart R. Amos, Flavorx president and CEO. “This partnership has been a win for all involved—for Flavorx, for H-E-B Pharmacy, and especially for parents and children across Texas.”

Flavorx, through its affiliation with FillPure LLC, also manages H-E-B’s pharmacy water quality maintenance program to ensure its pharmacies are compliant with USP water quality standards for non-sterile compounding and reconstitution.

