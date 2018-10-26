Roche Bros. And One Mighty Mill Debut Local Farm-To-Table Wheat

Roche Bros. is the first retailer to carry freshly milled flour and baked goods from One Mighty Mill. Available in select Roche Bros. stores, One Mighty Mills’ whole wheat flour, bagels and tortillas are all made from transitional organic wheat grown in Linneus, Maine, and milled in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The traditional process keeps the integrity of the entire wheat kernel, resulting in flour and baked good filled with flavor and nutrients, says One Mighty Mill.

“We want to bring back local food systems to help our communities be healthy and thrive with this idea of wheat you can eat, revitalizing a local food system. If we’re successful, we’ll change people’s health, and we’ll restore a grain economy for farmers,” said Jon Olinto, co-founder of One Mighty Mill. “As a locally owned and operated grocer, Roche Bros. was the ideal partner for our retail launch. We’re thrilled to be partnering with them to bring New England-grown and -milled fresh flour and baked goods from the farm to the table.”



One Mighty Mill was founded by Olinto and Tony Rosenfeld, who “realized the only way to bring back wheat you can eat was to start growing, milling and baking like our ancestors used to.” A presentation Olinto gave at an industry conference in June inspired Arthur Ackles, VP of merchandising and buying for Roche Bros.

“We’ve built such a strong following with products and events that celebrate local food systems, such as locally landed seafood from Foley Fish, our Local Growers program featuring 15 family-farm partners and our annual New England Cheese and Food Festival. I knew immediately when hearing Jon’s story that Roche Bros. was the right retail home for One Mighty Mill,” said Ackles.

Roche Bros. launched the first retail offering earlier this month at the Boston’s Downtown Crossing store and in Brother’s Marketplace neighborhood markets in Medfield, Waltham and Weston.

Amidst growing popularity, One Mighty Mill’s products have expanded to Roche Bros. in Wellesley and Sudbury Farms in Sudbury, with more locations to come.

Roche Bros., based in Wellesley, Massachusetts, is a family business, employing more than 4,800 associates in its 20 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores.

