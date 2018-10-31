Sicilian Olive Oil Producer Expands Distribution In U.S.

Bono, the largest producer of extra virgin olive oil in Sicily, is making a big splash in the U.S. The family owned-business has expanded from 200 to more than 3,000 points of distribution in the U.S.

Bono, winner of 50 awards for its extra virgin olive oil in the past 10 years, has a private-label program that brings top quality oil to supermarkets. The products are available at retailers under the retailers’ own labels.

“By adding Bono olive oil to their product mix, retailers are offering their customers product that is top quality, less expensive than comparable specialty branded extra virgin olive oils and guaranteed to be authentic,” said Salvatore Russo-Tiesi, general manager of Bono’s U.S. operation. “We take great pride in partnering with retailers who want to give their customers the best Italy has to offer in terms of extra virgin olive oil.”

Bono’s oils boast the certifications PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), which are a guarantee of authenticity from the Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forest Policies. The company is also Sicily’s largest producer of certified organic extra virgin olive oil.

To accommodate the growing U.S. business, Bono has expanded the operation by adding two more employees. Earlier this year Bono promoted James Pescatore to national sales director from national sales manager.

Established in 1934, Bono is a family owned company based in Sciacca, in the Val di Mazara region. This region is coveted for its terroir, considered one of the world’s best for the production of high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Bono’s extra virgin olive oils receive unique serial numbers, which are traceable to the exact farms that supply olives for production.



The U.S. division is in Fairfield, New Jersey. Bono’s line includes: 2018 double Sofi Award winner Double Certified Sicilian Val Di Mazara PDO Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, best new olive oil and bronze award; 100% Italian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Special Reserve, a gold wward winner 2016 New York International Olive Oil Competition (NYIOOC); PDO Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil Val Di Mazara, a gold award winner 2016 NYIOOC; PGI Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sicily; 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil; and 100% Italian Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil, among others.

Bono also produces organic and conventional Sicilian Blood Orange, Orange and Lemon marmalades, made with fresh, organic fruit, as well as Nocellara Del Belice olives, which are cultivated exclusively in their native environment in Castelvetrano, Sicily.

