ShoptoCook, Rosie Partner On Digital Omnichannel Marketing Platform

ShoptoCook LLC and Rosie Applications Inc. are jointly launching their new Omnichannel Digital Marketing Platform, which provides consumer products manufacturers (CPMs) multiple digital touchpoints to target shoppers at local grocers.

This omnichannel offering includes website, mobile, e-newsletter, in-store inspirational kiosks and targeted e-commerce marketing tactics, as well as an aggregated data analytics dashboard with shopper engagement and behavior analysis.

“This program is a win-win-win for retailers, CPMs and shoppers,” say ShoptoCook and Rosie. “It facilitates the growth of local retailers’ existing CPM partnerships, provides a new and innovative offering to CPMs and drives additional savings and incentives to shoppers.”

“For Rosie and ShoptoCook, the vision has always been to help retailers evolve into the store of the future,” says Rosie’s CEO Nick Nickitas. “Now, this partnership helps provide CPMs the tools needed to evolve into the brands of the future.

First, this platform offers innovative solutions for CPMs to get in front of engaged shoppers at key purchase decision moments. Second, our new, joint data analytics dashboard gives our vendor partners the timely in-depth insights they need to succeed. Lastly, our aggregated network allows for greater economies of both scale and scope, growing each CPMs reach to digital shoppers at local retailers.”

The platform is available across the U.S.

“This platform provides both CPMs and local retailers a way to enhance and create customer loyalty through digital marketing initiatives,” said Al Jones, VP of marketing and content at ShoptoCook. “The platform gives CPMs access to customers across an aggregated network of local retailers through online and in-store digital marketing initiatives.”

Keep reading: