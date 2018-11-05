JOH Honored With Storck’s Broker Of The Year Award

The JOH Confection Division received the 2018 Broker of the Year Award in the convenience channel while attending Storck‘s annual meeting.

“This was an enormous team effort,” said Kevin Shea, EVP of the confection division, who said he was surprised and humbled to receive the award.

In 2018, the division helped Storck realize 29 percent sales growth and gain five additional points of distribution in two major retailers, among other successes.

“This is an acknowledgment of the exceptional work JOH has done in partnership with Storck,” said Matt O’Hare, JOH president and COO. “A special thanks to the Storck team. It is an honor to be recognized for our work.”

JOH’s hosts Kids 360 golf event

In other JOH news, the company held its sixth annual Kids 360 charity event on Nov. 1, 2018. Kids 360 is a nonprofit organization created by the company that takes a 360 degree approach to a child’s life. Money raised from the event goes directly to children’s charities that provides clothing, food, toys, medical support and school supplies to children in need. To date, Kids 360 has given more than $307K to various children’s charities.

Attendees at the event included clients and customers who participated in 18 holes of golf followed by a live auction and dinner at Woodland Golf Club in Auburndale, Massachusetts.

“We are very proud of how much we are able to give back in support of so many wonderful charities,” said John Saidnawey, chairman and CEO of JOH. “None of this would be possible without the support of our amazing clients and customers. Seeing our mission come to life for the sixth year thrills us to be part of such a caring industry.”

Harry O’Hare, JOH’s founder, took pride in giving back to the community and spent a lifetime helping those less fortunate. Chip O’Hare, Harry’s son, continued the vision of giving back with the creation of the Kids 360 charity. Today, John Saidnawey and Matt O’Hare carry on the torch of philanthropy at JOH.

Keep reading: