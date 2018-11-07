Giant Food Stores To Open New Lancaster Location

Giant Food Stores will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Lancaster-area store located at 106 Willow Valley Square on Friday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. Giant acquired the location from Darrenkamp’s Markets in September of this year.

The store will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week and will employ approximately 155 full- and part-time associates.

Todd Kinter, a 20-year grocery veteran, will be store manager of the 51,600-s.f. store, and he will bring his team and community leaders together for a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 16. As part of the festivities, the first 200 customers in line at the opening will receive a reusable shopping bag, a six pack of store-brand English muffins and other grand opening offers.

“Our entire team is honored to be chosen to bring this new Giant to the greater Willow Street community. We recognize the role the store plays as a community gathering place, and we are proud to continue to offer a warm and inviting café so that neighbors can gather, share and connect,” said Kinter.

The new store will feature an expanded farm-fresh produce department with more than 350 fresh produce items, including more organic selections, in-store cut fruit and a full salad bar.

In addition, the Willow Valley Square store will feature signature fresh departments including a full-service deli with a selection of grab-and-go meals with salads made on site; a full-service meat and seafood department offering USDA Prime, Nature’s Promise meats, fresh fish and a variety of local offerings; a full-service bakery with breads, cakes, donuts and other dessert favorites; and a dramatic, full-service floral department with fresh-cut flowers and stunning arrangements that can add a celebratory touch to special occasions.

The store café will have expanded seating, offering both prepared, hot foods, and made-to-order sandwiches and sushi.

Willow Street area shoppers can order groceries online and have them delivered with Peapod.

In addition to the Nov. 16 opening, Giant will celebrate the new store with local community groups on Nov. 15, when the company will present them with $1,000 donations. Each of the following organizations will receive a check:

“Having served the Lancaster area for more than 40 years, Giant understands the contributions these organizations make towards building a healthier community for us all,” said Kinter.

As part of the renewed commitment in the Lancaster community, earlier this year the store announced a $22 million investment in Lancaster County, which included launching a new e-commerce hub, remodel completions at four stores, the opening of the new Lititz fuel station and lower prices across its stores.

Serving millions of customers each week at 171 locations in four states, the store is also celebrating its 95th anniversary.



Giant has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, Giant employs more than 30,000 associates. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize and includes Giant, Martin’s and Peapod by Giant.

Keep reading: