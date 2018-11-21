Inaugural Grants Available For Food Retail Projects In Underserved Areas

Reinvestment Fund is inviting applications for financial and technical assistance through the Healthy Food Financing Initiative’s (HFFI) inaugural grants program. Funding for the program is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill. As the national fund manager, Reinvestment Fund will offer financial resources and expertise to eligible healthy food retail projects to expand access to healthy foods in underserved areas to create and preserve quality jobs and to revitalize low-income communities.

“Reinvestment Fund is honored to work with the USDA to launch this opportunity to stimulate healthy food retail development in low-income and under-served communities across the country,” said Don Hinkle-Brown, CEO of Reinvestment Fund. “Too many Americans live in communities without equitable access to healthy food. We look forward to partnering with the USDA to invest in healthy food projects that improve access, support jobs and strengthen local economies.”

Congress included $1 million in each of fiscal years 2017 and 2018 budgets to launch the HFFI grants program at USDA. Financial and technical assistance from HFFI will support activities that improve access to healthy foods in under-served areas, create and preserve quality jobs and revitalize low-income communities.

To be eligible for assistance, healthy food retail projects must:

Plan to expand or preserve the availability of staple and perishable foods in under-served areas with low and moderate-income populations; and

Accepts or plans to accept benefits under the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP).

Financial assistance awards are available through a competitive application process to eligible fresh food retailers to overcome the higher costs and initial barriers to entry in under-served areas. The program aims to support innovations in fresh food retail and could assist projects with a variety of aspects of store development, renovation and expansion, including pre-development and store improvements. Technical assistance awards will provide selected projects with managerial, financial or operational consultation, as well as marketing and feasibility studies. Technical assistance is available for early stage work where resources would help clarify and support the development of a healthy food access project in an under-served area.

Now an initiative of USDA Rural Development, HFFI has also been supported at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Since 2010, HFFI has helped leverage more than $220 million in grants and an estimated $1 billion in additional financing. It has also supported nearly 1,000 grocery and other healthy food retail projects in more than 35 states across the country, revitalizing economies, creating jobs and improving health.

A Request for Assistance (RFA) application and additional information is available at investinginfood.com. The deadline for applications is Feb. 14, 2019.

