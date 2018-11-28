Acme Markets And Bringing Hope Home Donate Thanksgiving Meals

Acme Markets and Bringing Hope Home, both based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, teamed up the week before Thanksgiving with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Zach Ertz and his wife, FIFA Women’s World Cup Champion Julie Ertz, through their Ertz Family Foundation, to provide approximately 100 Thanksgiving meals to area families battling cancer.

Bringing Hope Home is an organization that provides “unexpected amazingness” to families facing the fight against cancer through financial and emotional support.

Volunteers from both Acme and Bringing Hope Home spent an afternoon packing turkeys, potatoes, stuffing, gravy, mushroom soup, green beans, coleslaw, crackers, butter, dinner rolls and pumpkin pies, along with plates, napkins, foil and a roasting pan. The next morning, families were invited to Acme’s location in South Philadelphia to pick up meals and pose for a picture with Zach and Julie. Also on hand were members of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders squad and team mascot, Swoop.

Acme Markets on WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show for Campout for Hunger

In other Acme Markets news, between Oct. 26 and Nov. 21, Acme stores held a “Gobble Bucks” food drive program at all locations across the company’s six-state service area. Customers were able to make a donation at checkout with a $10 donation representing a bag of shelf-stable foods that are most requested by regional Feeding America food bank partners or make a monetary donation.

Within the Philadelphia area, which includes the Pennsylvania stores, the food drive was held in partnership with WMMR-FM’s Preston & Steve Show and their annual Campout for Hunger program. The weeklong event, held the week after Thanksgiving, included live broadcasts from a tent located at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Live in the sports complex area. Acme hosted a “Campout market” on site, where visitors to the broadcasts made a donation for a case of grocery items such as corn, whole grain pasta, peanut butter, oatmeal, cereal and canned chicken.

On the first day of the live broadcasts, Acme President Jim Perkins and Senior Communications Coordinator Dana Ward announced live on air that across all Acme locations, the donations from customers and support from associates set a new donation record, equaling approximately 520,000 pounds of food, providing families with about 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners and helping to stock the shelves at food banks.

Acme Markets was founded in 1891 when Samuel Robinson and Robert Crawford opened a small neighborhood grocery store at Second and Fernon Streets in South Philadelphia. Today, Acme operates stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Connecticut and Maryland, employing more than 20,000 associates.

