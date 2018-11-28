The Kroger Co. Foundation and Feeding America yesterday partnered to provide Americans the opportunity to “Give a Meal, Share a Meal” for #GivingTuesday, helping the one in eight Americans who struggle with hunger and supporting the retailer’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

“Giving the gift of meals today is one way we can each help our neighbors this holiday season and create Zero Hunger | Zero Waste communities,” said Jessica Adelman, Kroger’s group VP of corporate affairs.

For every dollar that was donated through midnight yesterday, The Kroger Co. Foundation pledged to match the donation, up to $200,000. Donors were able to gift the donation match in the name of a friend or family member. Each dollar raised, when matched, equals 20 meals, and Kroger hoped to provide four million meals to families connected with Feeding America’s network of food banks.

For #GivingTuesday 2017, customers across the country took a pledge and engaged through social media to join Kroger to realize its vision of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, resulting in a gift of 2.4 million meals to Feeding America, exceeding the original goal of 1.5 million meals. In the same year, Kroger directed 325 million meals to Feeding America and other hunger-relief partners.

