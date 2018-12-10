Nuttin Ordinary Expanding Production Capability In N.H.

Nuttin Ordinary, a non-dairy cheese manufacturer headquartered in Peterborough, New Hampshire, will open an 8,000-s.f., gluten-free facility.

The company says it is moving from its former 750-s.f. facility due to skyrocketing consumer demand for its plant-based, non-dairy cheeses. Nuttin Ordinary manufactures its cashew cheese with a proprietary probiotic blend designed to give the product a natural cheese flavor. With only five simple ingredients—the main one being cashews—cashew cheese is naturally dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free and contains no added oils, thickeners, gums or sugar.

“This is an exciting corporate milestone for Nuttin Ordinary,” says Josh Velasquez, founder and CEO. “On day one, we are able to produce four times the amount of cheese that we could at our previous facility with room to grow. As the plant-based movement grows, so does Nuttin Ordinary.”

The cashew cheese is available in four flavors: Original, Italian Herb, Cracked Pepper, and Spicy; the SRP for the 6-oz. containers is $5.99-$7.99. It can be used simply as a spread or combined with other ingredients.

Founded in 2014 in New Hampshire, Nuttin Ordinary was founded on the idea of creating clean, simple-ingredient-based foods using plants. It says it is the first, 100 percent plant-based cheese manufacturer in New England. It also is a zero waste manufacturer.

