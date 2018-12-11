Poor Weather Creates Collard Green Shortage Ahead Of Holiday Push

Growers of dark leafy greens around the country have been impacted by various weather issues this year, resulting in a shortage of collard greens for the Christmas holiday.

Oxnard, California-based San Miguel Produce Inc., a grower and fresh-cut processor of collard greens, is among those affected. Regions around the country have been affected by different conditions, but all have resulted in reduced crop yields, says the company.

WP Rawl, a grower, processor and shipper of leafy greens based in Pelion, South Carolina, also says it was greatly impacted by these weather events.

Hurricane Florence, persistent rain and little sun have affected the Southeast, including South Carolina and some of Georgia. Strong Santa Ana winds and wild fires in the West created lower yields due to the winds scarring and taring leaves. Texas also has had significant rains that have reduced its yields.

These weather challenges resulted in growers entering fields earlier than desired to harvest and meet the demand for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This is only the second time in two decades we have seen a major national shortage like this. Most times shortages are regional and there are options to work with colleagues around the country to help fill gaps,” said Jan Berk, owner and COO of San Miguel Produce. “Unfortunately, we have called other growers the past few weeks hoping someone might have extra or recovered sooner than expected…only to hear they are short too and looking to source collards.”

“After the Thanksgiving holiday and unseasonable weather, our crops did not recover to the level we had in years prior,” said Ashley Rawl, VP of sales, marketing and product development for WP Rawl. “Our team made a collective decision to delay harvesting for a few weeks to allow our crops the opportunity to grow.”

For several weeks growers have been pushing crops with additional fertilizer in an effort to enhance growth for the increased Christmas demand. However, as the rush begins for this season and weather conditions remain unfavorable across the country, there is still concern about availability to meet demand.

Traditionally, collard greens are in high demand this time of year for many holiday dishes. San Miguel Produce is encouraging retailers to educate consumers about the possible shortage of collard greens in their stores and to help educate them on the various dark leafy greens they can substitute in place of collards such as kale, chard, mustard greens and turnip greens.

“We consider this a great opportunity to encourage consumers to try other types of leafy greens. With similar nutritional profiles, kale, mustard greens and turnip greens are just as good for you and have similar tastes,” said Rawl. “In an effort to keep fresh leafy greens part of holiday meals, we have provided recipe inspiration featuring other greens to our consumers via our e-newsletter, blog and social media channels.”

Keep reading: