Dietz & Watson Donates To Boston Food Bank On Behalf Of Roche Bros.

Dietz & Watson, a Philadelphia-based deli meat and cheese company, on Dec. 18 presented a check to the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) on behalf of its local retail partner, Roche Bros. Supermarkets.

The check was presented to the GBFB at the Roche Bros. store located at 184 Linden Street in Wellesley Town, Massachusetts. Samples of Dietz & Watson meats and cheeses and other treats were given out during the presentation.

Families Helping Families is a Dietz & Watson charitable purchase program run in conjunction with partner supermarkets around the country that encourages consumers to purchase products at their local service delis to support a local charity or organization within the retailer’s community.

For every pound of meats or cheeses purchased at these area supermarket delis during the promotion, a donation was made to the charity selected by each retailer. This year’s program ran from mid-November through mid-December. Last year, the company’s Families Helping Families program resulted in donations of more than $70,000 to local charities.

GBFB is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England. Last year, the food bank distributed 60.7 million pounds of food to people who struggle to have enough to eat. The food bank says it is committed to increasing food distribution to provide at least one meal a day to every person in need in Eastern Massachusetts while supporting healthy lives and healthy communities.

Founded in 1939 by Gottlieb Dietz, Dietz & Watson produces beef, ham, pork, turkey breast and chicken breast. Its products are made with all-natural spices and seasonings and are free of artificial flavors, colors, fillers, extenders and MSG.

Roche Bros. is a family business, headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with more than 4,800 associates in 20 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores.

