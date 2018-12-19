ShopRite Donates 6,500 Turkeys To Community Organizations

ShopRite associates from Inserra Supermarkets Inc., which owns 22 ShopRite stores, joined community leaders at the ShopRite of Wallington, New Jersey, to donate 6,500 turkeys to people in need. ShopRite volunteers helped load pallets of frozen turkeys into waiting trucks, vans and cars destined for organizations such as the Little Sisters of the Poor, Table to Table, Community Foodbank of New Jersey, the American Legion and the Salvation Army.

The turkeys will be distributed to 150 community and faith-based organizations located in the areas where ShopRite stores operate in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties in New Jersey, and Rockland County, New York. The turkeys, which were picked up by representatives from local and regional organizations, are expected to help feed 50,000 people this holiday season.

“On behalf of the people in Bergen County, I’d like to thank you for helping people who really need the help this year,” Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III told the Inserra family at the donation event outside the ShopRite of Wallington.

“Thank you for this incredible gift at this time of year. This means thousands of families will have protein on their holiday plates this year, and that’s important,” added Julie Kinner of Table to Table, a nonprofit food rescue charity in north Jersey that has worked with Inserra Supermarkets for two decades.

“We are honored to join our neighbors and friends today who represent organizations doing important work in the community. We thank these organizations for raising awareness about hunger and making sure these turkeys are delivered to neighbors in need this year,” said Larry Inserra Jr., chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets.

Established in 1954 by Patsy Inserra, Inserra Supermarkets is a third-generation, family-owned grocery business that remains true to its mission to lend a helping hand to those in need. In addition to its partnerships with area food banks, Inserra Supermarkets also provides volunteer and financial support to fund research for cures for leukemia, pediatric cancer, diabetes and multiple sclerosis. It also supports local hospitals, schools, faith-based groups, community wellness programs, and local chapters of civic and veterans groups.

