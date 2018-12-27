Almond Orchard Growers To Be Spotlighted On Rose Parade Float

For the first time, Blue Diamond Almonds will take part in the Rose Parade, an iconic and annual New Year’s Day event held in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1, 2019.

Blue Diamond Almonds’ California-certified float will feature Almond Breeze as the headlining Blue Diamond product and will be decorated with over 18,000 California-grown roses and 23,000 varietal flowers. It will also showcase five almond orchard farmers and their families who are a part of Blue Diamond Growers’ cooperative of 3,000-plus growers–currently, one of the world’s leading agricultural co-ops.

The five growers to be spotlighted on the float come from a long line of multi-generational farming families, some dating back to the 1700s. They include Craig Fulwyler, Steve Massaro, Pat Romero, Kevin Hall and Garcharan Dhillon, all of whom have a combined 100 years growing for Blue Diamond Almonds and over 300 years of almond farming in their family history.

“This year’s Rose Parade theme is ‘The Melody of Life,’ which is why we’ve decided to highlight our family of growers,” said Blue Diamond SVP, Global Consumer Division, Raj Joshi. “Each one of these farmers has dedicated his or her life to the almond lifecycle and to supplying our consumers around the globe with the best, high-quality California almonds. Each almond is nutritious and allows us to create innovative almond products. We want to put them on a podium, making sure they receive the recognition they deserve.”

One of Blue Diamond Almonds’ key product offerings is Almond Breeze almond milk, a non-dairy milk alternative. As the No. 1 almond milk in the U.S., Almond Breeze is a keystone of the Blue Diamond product suite and a marquee brand for the float. Made with California almonds, its unsweetened varieties have zero added sugar and 30 calories per serving. Almond Breeze comes in both refrigerated and shelf stable packaging to stock their pantry with almond milk and have it on hand for any and every occasion.

The Rose Parade will begin at 8 a.m. PST (11 a.m. EST) Jan. 1, 2019.

