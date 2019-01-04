Big Y Foods Inc., a Springfield, Massachusetts-based grocer, has announced team member appointments:

Kodi A. Caron has been named food service sales manager at the Milford, Massachusetts, Big Y World Class Market;

Katie Timek has been named employee services representative at the Big Y World Class Market in Avon, Connecticut; and

Cheryl Barrett has been named customer service manager for the Big Y World Class Market in Groton, Connecticut.

“At Big Y, we are committed to providing the tools and training necessary to support our employees in their development,” Michael J. Galat, VP of employee services. “We look forward to their growth in the pursuit of excellence as they personally develop their own skills in order to take on these new levels of responsibility.”

Big Y opens new fuel station in Chicopee

In other Big Y news, the company is celebrating the opening of a Big Y Express Gas Station and Convenience Store located on 1177 Granby Road in Chicopee, Massachusetts. This is the ninth Big Y Express location and the eighth in Massachusetts. The other eight can be found in Lee, Pittsfield, Hadley, Longmeadow, Wilbraham, South Hadley and Springfield, Massachusetts; and Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

The store director of this location is Mark Leandro.

The Chicopee location contains 10 pumping positions with 87, 89, 93 octane gasoline at every dispenser in addition to diesel at one dispenser as well as free air machines for tire inflation at all times. Inside the store, selections will include Green Mountain coffees, milk, bread, numerous other cold beverages, candy, snacks, tobacco products, lottery and ice.

Big Y’s Silver Savings Club members receive 5 cents per gallon discount with their membership cards every day. Additionally, customers will receive fuel rewards when they buy groceries from any Big Y store. Currently, shoppers can purchase $50 worth of groceries and receive 15 cents off per gallon of gas, purchase $75 worth of groceries and receive 20 cents off per gallon of gas, or purchase $100 worth of groceries and receive 25 cents off per gallon of gas. Fuel rewards are loaded right to the customers’ Silver Savings Club card and can be scanned and applied at the pump or at the station’s register.

The store will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week, 365 days a year.

According to President and COO Charles L. D’Amour, “We are always looking to bring our customers even more. Indeed, we are excited to not only help our customers save on their fueling needs but also make life easier by offering convenience items that our customers can grab on the run. This is especially important given the hectic lives and schedules we all lead. Big Y Express showcases our expertise in food and service along with new fuel savings for all. We are excited to be able to bring this new concept to Chicopee.”

Big Y Foods is an independently owned supermarket chain in New England operating 81 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with more than 11,000 employees.