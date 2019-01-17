Handy Seafood Celebrates 125 Years In Business

Handy Seafood celebrates a milestone achievement this year. The oldest seafood processing company in the U.S. is the first to reach 125 years old.

“Handy Seafood continues to be the innovator in the crab and seafood industry and is recognized worldwide for its trusted seafood, which has remained constant for its entire 125 years. We couldn’t be happier to celebrate our family tradition of great tasting, unique and convenient seafood with our friends and customers who have made this outstanding achievement possible,” said Todd Conway, CEO.

Handy, headquartered in Salisbury, Maryland, first opened in 1894 on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a 170-mile-long peninsula between the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

Today, there are 14 Handy operations in six nations, including the original plant in Crisfield, Maryland, processing soft shell crabs, pasteurized crab meat, crab cakes, oysters and specialty seafood products.

Handy is a 2009 founding member of the NFI Crab Council, which works with members of the blue swimming crab industry to instill sustainable practices through education, policy and advocacy. The company is also a supporter of restoring vital habitat for crab and oyster populations.

The company plans to officially celebrate the 125th anniversary in September with an event open to Handy employees, watermen and customers. In May, Handy will launch a 125th Anniversary Crisfield Collection that will feature domestic crab cakes, oysters and soft shell crabs.

When asked for their company’s secret, the Conway family will tell you there is none.

“It’s easy to develop the highest degree of trust with your friends and customers when you deliver on a Handy history of consistently doing it right or not at all. Simply staying true to our roots has worked incredibly well for us for 125 years now. We’ve been trusted since 1894. Our seafood is fresh, delicious, authentic and good for you, and that’s what keeps bringing people back,” said Conway.