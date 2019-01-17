General Mills Launches Old El Paso Taco Kits For The Big Game

Just in time for The Big Game on Feb. 3, Old El Paso, a General Mills brand, is launching Game Day Taco Kits that include enough taco shells, taco bowls and seasoning for 24 tacos.

“Game Day and hosting is stressful enough, planning the party shouldn’t have to be,” says the brand. “Old El Paso Game Day Taco Kits make it easy to host a delicious party to remember—regardless of the game’s score.”

Old El Paso Game Day Taco Kits include ten Stand n Stuff Shells, eight Flour Tortilla Bowls, six Flour Tortillas, three Original Seasoning Packets and two Guacamole Seasoning Packets.

The kits are available at select retailers around the country.

Old El Paso also is featuring “Cooking for a Crow” Tex-Mex recipes on its website ahead of game day.