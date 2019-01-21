Alltown Fresh Convenience Market Opens In Plymouth, Massachusetts

Alltown, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, has opened Alltown Fresh, a new convenience concept in Plymouth, Massachusetts, at 22 Long Pond Road.

The company says Alltown Fresh is the first c-store in America to offer fresh food choices as well as gas/diesel, a cafe, coffee, outdoor seating, groceries, craft beer, wi-fi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options and phone and electric vehicle charging stations. The store is open 24 hours per day.



Alltown Fresh offers shoppers healthy, fresh food choices and made-to-order meals including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and locally sourced alternatives. The 4,800-s.f. store incorporates exterior and interior seating, an open grill for fresh made-to-order food items, kiosk ordering, a variety of organic self-serve beverages on tap, smoothies and bakery items. In addition, Alltown Fresh features a wide selection of grab-and-go offerings and healthier packaged alternatives.

“We believe our guests shouldn’t have to sacrifice healthy food for convenience, and it’s our mission to establish Alltown Fresh as a go-to destination for fresh food choices, including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and locally sourced alternatives and a comfortable environment where our guests can enjoy grabbing food on-the-go or sit down and enjoy the moment. It’s our hope to inspire the community to take advantage of locally sourced products and provide a menu that incorporates natural ingredients, freshly made food and amenities that go beyond what Alltown has ever offered before,” said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners LP, Alltown’s parent company.

The Alltown Fresh menu will include made-to-order options featuring products from the Plymouth area. The following is a sample of the menu featuring all organic produce and fresh, on-site roasted vegetables:

Curated breakfast options such as Clean Green Avocado Toast with cage-free eggs or tofu, spinach, fresh avocado, chia seeds and Himalayan sea salt on choice of bread, which is locally sourced from Hearth’s Artisan Bakery in Plymouth.

Specialty protein bowls—featuring locally sourced dressing from Cindy’s Kitchen in Brockton, Massachusetts—such as Korean Kim Chi, made with baby peas, shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrots, sautéed mushrooms, quinoa and Korean Kim Chi sauce and Mango Tango complete with roasted summer squash, roasted zucchini, roasted peppers, roasted red onions, shredded carrots, three grain brown rice blend and a mango coconut pepper sauce.

Sandwiches on choice of bread, such as the Fresh Pilgrim, featuring roasted turkey breast, quinoa, homemade cranberry orange relish and mayo. Also, Veggie Palooza, made with fresh avocado, shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrots, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, garlic hummus and pesto.

A selection of specialty beverages, including smoothies, which are blended fresh on-site using all organic produce and come in a variety of flavors, such as Green Glow and Green Monster, kombucha on tap from Vermont-based Aqua ViTea, organic, non-GMO soda alternatives sourced from Tractor Beverage Co., as well as certified fair-trade options made with organic cane sugar from Maine Root Beverages and fresh, organic juice options.

Alltown Fresh offers “bean-to-cup” Swiss-made coffee machines designed to press beans instantly. Brewed hot or iced on-demand, these beans are locally roasted in Connecticut and offer blends from around the world. Made-to-order classics such as macchiatos and lattes also will be available.

The gas pumps include 12 regular fueling spots in the front of the market and three high-speed diesel-fueling stations in the rear for 18-wheeler trucks. Alltown Fresh will also offer four Electrify America direct-current fast chargers (DCFC) to serve customers with electric vehicles (EVs). The chargers range in power from 150kW to 350kW. Electric vehicle chargers that offer 350kW are capable of delivering energy for up to 20 miles of range per minute, which is seven times faster than most of today’s DC chargers.