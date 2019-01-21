Frieda’s: Winter Citrus Is On Trend This Season

Frieda’s Specialty Produce is encouraging retailers to “stay on trend” with shoppers by carrying a variety of specialty citrus this season.

“Items that once felt unfamiliar, like tart and sweet Kumquats, are stealing the spotlight at restaurants and retailers across the nation,” says Frieda’s. “In fact, over the last six months we’ve seen a 30 percent increase in Google searches.”

The kumquat’s cousins calamondins, mandarinquats and limequats also are coming up on the scene as bite-sized additions to the citrus set. Calamondins and mandarinquats are the results of crossbreeding mandarin oranges and kumquats. Calamondins are more tart, while mandarinquats are a bit sweeter. Limequats are a hybrid of limes and kumquats. All “quats” can be enjoyed whole, even the skin—tracking to Frieda’s 2019 “poppable” trend prediction.

“We have seen a boom in mini-citrus this year,” says Alex Berkley, sales manager at Frieda’s. “This is a great way to elevate other items that you’ll find on your citrus table, like Meyer lemons, pink lemons and blood oranges. With our brightly colored Frieda’s branded pouches and clam shells, these items are sure to stand out on your shelf and drive shoppers to buy. The whole ‘quat’ family is trending, so be sure to stock up.”

According to Frieda’s, this year’s kumquat supply also is proving to be high quality.

“We are currently sourcing kumquats from Southern California, and this beautiful product is full of flavor with outstanding quality,” says Allen DeMo, director of procurement and sourcing. “We are expecting steady yields and pricing through the end of February.”

From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace since 1962. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Rapoport Caplan’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California.