Toshiba Boosts Customer Experience And Revenue For Maryland Grocer

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, an integrated in-store retail solutions company based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is boosting revenues and enhancing customer satisfaction for Maryland grocery chain Green Valley Marketplace, the company says.

Green Valley Marketplace has experienced significant revenue increases within two locations since deploying ten Toshiba Self-Checkout System 6 units. Nearly half of the stores’ transactions are resulting in about 30 percent of the two locations’ total revenue and now go through Toshiba’s self-service lanes rather than the retailer’s traditional point-of-sale (POS) lanes.

“This result affirms retailers’ desire to continually enhance their customer experience options through front-end transformation,” says Toshiba.

Toshiba channel partner Interstate Cash Register facilitated the agreement and technology integration. The reseller’s existing relationship and familiarity with Green Valley Marketplace’s technology infrastructure helped ensure a seamless rollout of the Toshiba Self-Checkout System 6 units within the two stores.

“While only in place a short time, Toshiba’s self-checkout solutions are already paying significant dividends by enabling us to operate in an increasingly profitable and efficient manner,” said Matt Battaglia, Green Valley Marketplace VP of procurement and marketing. “Though we continue to fully staff POS checkout lanes, our customers are finding the self-service systems convenient and intuitive. In light of these encouraging results, we are moving forward to implement additional Toshiba systems throughout other locations.”

“We are pleased to help Green Valley Marketplace better serve its expanding customer base with our self-checkout systems,” said Bill Campbell, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions VP, head of Americas. “Our team continuously strives to develop innovative self-service solutions, which provide a quantitative return on our client’s investment while also presenting a more personalized touch to their shoppers’ in-store experience.”

The Toshiba Self-Checkout System 6 platform’s modular design and separate scanning, payment and bagging units further equips Green Valley Marketplace with a flexible, self-service solution to accelerate checkout, optimize floor space and improve cash management. Green Valley Marketplace shoppers benefit by receiving a faster, personal and more intuitive checkout experience.

Locally owned and operated in Baltimore by B. Green & Co. Inc. and established in 1915, Green Valley Marketplace offers full conventional shopping, as well as a selection of signature prepared foods, a full-service crab and seafood house, a variety of local products and a selection of organic, gluten-free, holistic and better-for-you products as part of its ‘Eat Right Live Well’ health program including an in-house holistic nutritionist.