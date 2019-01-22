Meat/Seafood/Poultry New Products Northeast Snacks Suppliers

Hofmann Sausage Launches Its First Grab-N-Go Meat Snacks

January 22, 2019
Hofmann Sausage Co. Hunter Sticks

Hofmann Sausage Co. in Syracuse, New York, has added pork hunter sticks and beef jerky to its product mix. The new products debuted in late December with a soft introduction in select SavOn and Maple Leaf Market convenience stores in Upstate New York. According to Statista, more than 126 million Americans consumed meat snacks and beef jerky in 2018.

“For the first time, we are offering grab-n-go snack items. Hunter sticks and beef jerky are just another way for fans of our iconic New York brand to enjoy the great taste of Hofmann,” said William Hulley, COO. “Initial sales were strong and the flavors well-received.”

Hofmann logoHunter Sticks are high-protein snacks that are available in Original Recipe, Jalapeño Cheddar, Teriyaki, Honey Pepper Bacon, Garlic and Hot & Spicy. They retail for $5.99 per 6-oz. (170g) package.

Hofmann’s new beef jerky product, Prime Rib Beef Jerky, now is available in select stores for $6.99 per 3.5-oz. (98g) package.

All hunter stick and beef jerky products are fully cooked, contain no fillers, no by-products or added MSG. They are minimally processed and gluten free, according to the company.

Hofmann Sausage Co. is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the U.S., dating back to 1879. The company’s products are available in grocery retail, big-box and convenience stores, restaurants, stadiums and entertainment venues and on college campuses in several states.

