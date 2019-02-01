Hy-Vee Tests App That Offers Shoppers Discounts On Surplus Items

Hy-Vee is launching a new pilot program with Flashfood, a mobile app that partners with grocers to help reduce food waste by allowing shoppers to browse and purchase food items approaching their “best before” date at significantly reduced prices.

Starting today, Feb. 1, the Flashfood app and program is available at three Wisconsin Hy-Vee stores—two in Madison and one in Fitchburg.

“We’re thrilled Hy-Vee has chosen to participate in reducing their food waste through the Flashfood platform,” said Founder and CEO Josh Domingues. “They have a brand synonymous with innovation, and we are excited to offer their products from their Madison and Fitchburg, Wisconsin, locations to our community.”

“At Hy-Vee, we know it’s important that we do our part as grocers to reduce food waste,” said Jessica Ringena, Hy-Vee’s VP of innovation and business development. “In 2018 alone, our food waste diversion programs at all our Hy-Vee stores have kept more than 25 million pounds of food waste out of landfills. This partnership with Flashfood is just one more way we can further increase our sustainability efforts.”

By downloading the app, customers can browse through available deals on items like meat, dairy, bread and snacks. Product purchases are then made directly from the customer’s phone and picked up at any time from the Flashfood zone in the grocery store.

“The program is a convenient way to decrease one’s overall grocery bill while still receiving fresh food items and simultaneously making an impact on the environment by reducing unnecessary food waste,” says Hy-Vee.

To date, Flashfood has partnered with five grocery chains to divert more than 100,000 units of food, which is the equivalent greenhouse gas emissions of driving more than 30,000 miles. Flashfood plans to launch in even more stores across the country over the next year.