Former Giant Eagle Exec Joins Primanti Bros. As Its First CMO

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, the 86-year-old Pittsburgh-based restaurant concept, has hired Adam Golomb as the company’s first CMO. Golomb will oversee Primanti Bros.’ marketing strategy, menu development and concept strategy and will report to David Head, Primanti Bros. CEO.

“With Adam’s unique skillset and experience, he is a natural choice to lead the marketing efforts, which will help expand the Primanti Bros. concept, and we are so excited to welcome him to the team,” said Head.

With more than 20 years of experience, Golomb joins the company from Giant Eagle where he most recently served as senior director of gift card merchandising, overseeing the grocery and convenience retailer’s more than $1 billion third-party gift card marketplace. Prior to Giant Eagle, he was with Eat’n Park Hospitality Group in various marketing roles.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Primanti’s team at a pivotal time in the company’s growth and to focus on a concept that I have been a fan of for more than 30 years,” said Golomb.

Golomb holds a bachelor’s degree from Johnson & Wales University and a master’s degree from Penn State University.

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District selling sandwiches to truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Primanti expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers, Dick and Stanley, and their nephew, John DePriter. Today, the company operates has 44 locations.