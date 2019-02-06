ShopRite To Offer Free, In-Store Wellness Classes For Adults

ShopRite, headquartered in Keasbey, New Jersey, and RWJBarnabas Health will provide a new education program designed to help shoppers manage their weight and improve their overall well-being. Titled “Eat Well. Be Happy,” the six-week program will be offered free of charge to customers starting this month and taught in-store by ShopRite’s team of registered dietitians.

In April 2017, ShopRite and RWJBarnabas Health first partnered to develop and launch “Hands-On Healthy Kids,” a free program that inspires lifelong healthy eating habits in children. The program is currently offered at select ShopRite locations across the Northeast.

“We are thrilled to be partnering once again with RWJBarnabas Health on another innovative and unique consumer education program,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, MS, RD, director of health and wellness at ShopRite. “We know that our free kids’ classes have been extremely popular with our shoppers and their children. With this new offering that we have developed in conjunction with RWJBarnabas Health, we can truly fulfill our shared mission of working together to keep communities healthy.”

“Eat Well. Be Happy,” is based on a curriculum developed in tandem with nutrition experts and dietitians from RWJBarnabas Health, as well as the supermarket’s own team of dietitians, which consists of more than 100 full-time, in-store and corporate dietitians. The classes are held on a rolling schedule and are available at participating ShopRite locations across New Jersey.

“Providing access to fresh and healthy foods is a critical component as we seek to improve community health outcomes. ShopRite has been a strong partner in tackling tough issues such as food insecurity and obesity, as well as the resulting chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and depression,” said Barry H. Ostrowsky, president and CEO at RWJBarnabas Health. “This program will provide adults with hands-on training and support in learning how to eat healthier, therefore creating healthier families and, by extension, healthier communities.”

Although both the kids’ and adults’ sessions are each six weeks long, participants can drop in at any point. While the kids’ classes feature scavenger hunts, cooking instruction, healthy recipes and nutrition and wellness tips, the adult class focuses on a wide variety of topics, including successful goal setting techniques, meal planning tips, recipes ideas, label reading and more.

“We wanted to ensure that the programs ShopRite and RWJBarnabas Health design provide customers with the skills they need to make the right choices that lead to sustainable life changes,” said Barbara Mintz, SVP for healthy living and community and employee engagement for RWJBarnabas Health.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey. With more than 276 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week.

RWJBarnabas Health is a comprehensive health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering nine counties with five million people. The company is New Jersey’s largest private employer with more than 33,000 employees, 9,000 physicians and 1,000 residents and interns.