Hormel Foods Signs Agreement To Sell CytoSport To PepsiCo

Hormel Foods Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its CytoSport business to PepsiCo Inc. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in 30-60 days.

“PepsiCo has deep expertise and experience in the sports nutrition category and has been a long-standing distribution partner for CytoSport and the Muscle Milk brand, which puts them in a strong position to grow this dynamic business,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and CEO at Hormel Foods, headquartered in Austin, Minnesota. “We look forward to working with PepsiCo to ensure a smooth transition for our team members, suppliers, customers and consumers.”

In 1891, George A. Hormel founded Hormel Foods. For more than 125 years, Hormel Foods has brought innovation, beloved brands and outstanding value to our consumers, customers, communities and shareholders. The company remains focused on the purpose statement Inspired People. Inspired Food. by building on the founder’s legacy of innovation, quality and integrity.

Hormel Foods Corp. is a global-branded food company with more than $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. A Fortune 500 company with more than 20,000 employees across the globe.



CytoSport Inc., one of the largest sports nutrition companies in the U.S., was acquired by Hormel in August 2014. CytoSport’s Muscle Milk brand is a protein product used by athletes and active lifestylists of all levels. In 2014, Fast Company listed CytoSport as one of the world’s top 10 most innovative companies in fitness.