PepsiCo Appoints Senior Leaders And Announces Retirement

PepsiCo Inc. has announced senior leadership appointments and a retirement.

“As we pursue our new vision to ‘Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose,’ we have taken some important steps to reorganize our leadership team. We believe these changes will enable us to better capture growth opportunities by getting closer to our consumers and deploying our global capabilities in a way that allows us to win locally in each of our markets,” said Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta of PepsiCo, headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Laxman Narasimhan, CEO Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), has been appointed as the newly created global chief commercial officer, effective immediately.



Laguarta said, “Laxman is the ideal executive to take on this important new role with his vast operating experience, strategic acumen and successful track record unlocking growth opportunities across our businesses and sectors. He will be instrumental as we sharpen our integrated long-term growth strategy and execute our plans to deliver sustainable, attractive marketplace and financial performance.”

The company continues to delayer operating businesses with a goal of becoming faster and more locally focused. Recent moves have Frito Lay N.A. and PepsiCo Beverages N.A. reporting directly to Laguarta, including all leaders of key businesses and geographies: Kirk Tanner, CEO PepsiCo Beverages N.A.; Vivek Sankaran, CEO Frito Lay N.A.; Silviu Popovici, CEO ESSA; Mike Spanos, CEO Asia, Middle East, North Africa; Laxman Narasimhan, interim CEO LATAM; and Jim Andrew, EVP Soda Stream and Beyond Bottle Ventures.



Dr. Mehmood Khan, vice chairman and chief scientific officer global R&D, will retire this month and will remain with the company in an advisory capacity.



Rene Lammers, SVP of category R&D, has been appointed to chief science officer, reporting to Narasimhan.



“Rene is a proven leader with a strong track record of success, and his vision and oversight of our R&D function will be critically important as we work to build a robust innovation pipeline to support our growth. On behalf of our executive team and the entire PepsiCo organization, I would like to thank Mehmood for his tireless work at PepsiCo over the last decade building our global R&D technologies and capabilities, shaping our sustainability strategy and recruiting top talent to our team. I appreciate his willingness to stay on as an adviser to me and the company. We wish him all of the best in his next chapter,” said Laguarta.

PepsiCo products are purchased by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

