Kraft Heinz Is First Major CPG Partner For Online Grocer Farmstead

Customers who shop with the Farmstead app can now purchase products offered by the Kraft Heinz Co., marking the online grocer’s first partnership with a major consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand. It also gives Kraft Heinz a direct sales channel to consumers.

Farmstead and Kraft Heinz announced their partnership at Shoptalk 2019 March 3-6 in Las Vegas. The partnership, which was effective March 4, increases Farmstead’s available inventory by 5 percent.

“Our research shows that most families go to multiple grocery stores to find everything they need within their budget,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, founder and CEO of Farmstead. “Farmstead’s goal is to be the only grocer a household needs. With this Kraft Heinz partnership, we’re now able to source more mainstream grocery items. Our customers can still get the great locally-sourced produce they are accustomed to from Farmstead, plus the national brand staples they also want, at prices lower than local supermarket prices, delivered for free.”

“Kraft Heinz welcomes the opportunity to partner with innovative emerging platforms, like Farmstead, which offer consumers differentiated value in grocery ordering and delivery,” said Jacob Stewart, head of e-commerce sales.

Farmstead offers free delivery of fresh grocery products. The company plans a nationwide expansion of its 35-minute grocery model in 2019.

Kraft Heinz offers a variety of products such as Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Kraft Mac & Cheese and Jell-O.