Kraft Heinz Announces Second Springboard Incubator Class, Debuts Mayo Sauces

Kraft Heinz has announced its second class for its Springboard Incubator program while introducing two new mayonnaise sauces.

The Springboard platform was created to help nurture and develop the next generation of food and beverage brands, while staying close to entrepreneurs, new ideas and consumer trends.

The second incubator class includes Blake’s Seed Based, Brami, Ka-Pop! Ancient inGRAINed Snack Co, Origin Almond and Tiny Giants. Over the next 16 weeks, the selected startups will participate in a program of learning, funding, infrastructure access and mentorship in Chicago.

“We had an incredibly competitive group of applicants. All five companies in our second incubator class offer delicious products that cater to the better-for-you offerings consumers are demanding,” said Kelly Reinke, Springboard Incubator lead. “Springboard exists to help shape the future of food, and we are confident our next class does just that.”

The application period for the third incubator class is open now until June 14 for the fall program, which occurs Aug. 5 through Nov. 22. Click here to apply or for more information.

Kraft Heinz introduces Mayocue, Mayomust sauces

Kraft Heinz also announced this week two new flavors of mayonnaise-based sauces: Heinz Mayocue, a blend of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce; and Heinz Mayomust, combining the flavors of mayonnaise and mustard.

Last year, Heinz blended mayonnaise and ketchup into Mayochup.

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” said Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing for the Heinz brand said. “First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start.”

Heinz Mayocue and Mayomust sauces are sold in 16.5-oz. bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.49 per bottle and are beginning to appear at major retailers and online, including Amazon, this month.