Daoust Appointed Soylent Nutrition VP Of Product Development

Julie Daoust has been appointed VP of product development and innovation at Los Angeles-based Soylent Nutrition Inc.

Daoust previously served as the senior director of research and innovation at Vega, a Danone brand that pioneered the plant-based nutrition category.

Daoust will support Soylent Nutrition’s product innovative agenda as the company works to provide complete nutrition to consumers.

“Innovation is cornerstone to what Soylent is as a company, and we’re thrilled to have an industry leader like Julie lead our product development team,” said Bryan Crowley, Soylent CEO. “Her extensive sustainability and innovation experience will help us achieve our mission of making complete, sustainable nutrition accessible, appealing and affordable for all.”

Prior to joining Vega’s research and innovation team in 2013, Daoust received her Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of British Columbia in Canada. Her research focused on bioprospecting for new drug leads found in marine organisms. Daoust’s passion for chemistry and plant-based nutrition led her to pursue a career in the food and supplement industry, where she started as a QA scientist at Canadian health supplement manufacturer Clef Des Champs.

“I’ve been watching Soylent from the sidelines since its crowdfunding debut and am honored to join such a strong team that’s committed to innovation and charged with entrepreneurial spirit,” Daoust said. “All of the elements are in place for us to bring a new wave of innovative, sustainable products to consumers. I truly believe that Soylent is the perfect platform for new food technologies to come to market and make real progress in bringing an end to food voids.”

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing functional foods with complete nutrition that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder and Chairman Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source.

Soylent’s products include Original Powder, Cacao Powder, Cafe Mocha Powder and 14-oz. Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Strawberry, Vanilla, Cafe Mocha, Cafe Vanilla and Cafe Chai. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles.