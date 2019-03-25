Diabetic Kitchen’s Cinnamon Pecan Granola Cereal is the most popular breakfast cereal sold on Amazon.

Diabetic Kitchen produces and markets low-carb, keto-friendly foods for diabetics and the health-conscious consumer.

Due to a large number of traditional cereals offered for sale, the cold cereal category is one of the most competitive among all grocery categories at Amazon. The company also ranks in the Top 100 overall in Grocery at Amazon, which lists more than 80,000 individual items.

Since it was introduced less than a year ago, Diabetic Kitchen Cinnamon Pecan Granola Cereal has vaulted past some of the best-known, biggest cereal brands in the United States.

Diabetic Kitchen company leaders believe they are ideally positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for

healthy foods because of the exploding obesity epidemic.

“When someone is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, it’s likely to dramatically change their life and the way they manage their diets,” said Vic Johnson, co-founder and CEO. “The CDC reports that the U.S. is closing in on half of the adult population developing either diabetes or pre-diabetes. Among children, it’s growing at a 5 percent annual rate, the highest ever. Combine this with a huge increase in the number of consumers wanting products without added sugar and the company is experiencing just the beginning of where we can go with our diabetic food products.”

Johnson said the success of the company’s first cereal led to the development of a second flavor, Almond Butter Granola Cereal, which will be introduced in May. It features fresh ground almond butter and Canadian grown hemp hearts.

WebMD reports that hemp hearts have one of the richest fatty-acid profiles among all foods. These fatty acids fight inflammation and protect the heart and immune system.

The line of Diabetic Kitchen products is available on e-commerce channels including Amazon, Walmart.com,

Netrition.com and DiabeticKitchen.com.

Diabetic Kitchen develops and distributes real foods designed for diabetics, those with gluten intolerance and anyone interested in healthy food alternatives. Diabetic Kitchen’s baking mixes and granola cereals have no added sugar, are gluten-free, high fiber, low-carb and keto-friendly, with no artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols.

Founded in 2014, Gainesville, Florida-based Diabetic Kitchen is a resident startup at the UF Innovate/The Hub at the University of Florida.