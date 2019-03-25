Walmart Offers Open Call To Help Entrepreneurs Promote Products

Walmart wants to help entrepreneurs get their product ideas from their heads onto the shelves of stores.

Through April 30, Walmart is accepting applications for its sixth annual Open Call program. Open Call is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to meet face-to-face with Walmart buyers.

“While finding products that fulfill the needs of our customers is a year-round focus, Open Call is especially exciting,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart VP for merchandising services and U.S. manufacturing. “It’s a two-day event for our buyers to meet face-to-face with entrepreneurs with one goal in mind: buy more American products.”

Hundreds of hopefuls are able to showcase their products for potential purchase by millions of Walmart customers.

“During Open Call, companies large or small and from all corners of the country have a shot at the American Dream,”

Marsiglio said. “At Walmart, we believe that supporting American products and American jobs makes sense for our customers, our community and our company. We’re leading the way through our commitment to purchase an additional $250 billion in products made, sourced or grown in the United States by 2023.”

In June 2018, more than 350 businesses met with Walmart buyers in hopes of landing the deal of a lifetime. Among those selected to progress in the process:

• Ahssa Foods LLC, Mesa, Arizona—Low-fat gourmet sauces

• BodyLove Naturals, Rogers, Arkansas—Natural skincare products

• The Cumberland Companies, Knoxville, Tennessee—Fog-free shaving mirror

• Mame’s Burrito Company, Denver, Colorado—Organic breakfast burritos

• The Perfect Granola, Rochester, New York—Naturally sweetened granola bars

• RPM, Savage, Minnesota—Placemats for pet food bowls

• Shoe Crazy, Chesterfield, Virginia—Unique wine blends

• Wings Cosmetics LLC, Andrews, Texas—Winged eyeliner stamp

The 2018 event included nearly 600 meetings with pitches for a wide range of products, including toys, clothing, natural health and beauty aids and food. Participants traveled from 46 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More than half of all businesses attending Open Call identified themselves as diverse, including nearly 25 percent identifying as women-owned.

“Just as impressive was the large number of organic offerings we saw presented,” Marsiglio said. “That speaks volumes to these prospective suppliers’ intent to align with the company’s mission to provide more sustainable products.”

To participate in the 2019 Open Call, join the conversations on social channels using #WalmartOpenCall and #USJobs. Click here for more information.