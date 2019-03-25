Fresh Value Supermarkets Appoints Guarneri VP Of Loss Prevention

Fresh Value Supermarkets has appointed longtime security expert Randy Guarneri, CFE, CFI, as VP of loss prevention. Alabama-based, family-owned Fresh Value Supermarkets operates 275 total stores under five banners, 88 of them under the Fresh Value name. Guarneri oversees loss prevention at all stores and reports to the CEO.

During his 24 years in asset protection/loss prevention, Guarneri has held various loss prevention and investigative positions including director, regional loss prevention manager, district asset protection manager, market investigator, district auditor and loss prevention manager for Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Family Dollar and EZPawn.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, with a specialized minor in criminal justice.

Several of the Fresh Value stores are located in the Birmingham area.