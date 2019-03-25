GetUpside Hires Jen Millard To Lead New Austin Office

GetUpside has hired retail technology sales expert Jen Millard as chief revenue officer. She will lead the new Austin, Texas, office.

Millard has 30 years’ experience in the retail and financial services sectors. She has held leadership roles with MasterCard and Truaxis as well as retailers like Saks and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Millard has extensive knowledge of omni-channel retail sectors, including e-commerce, brick and mortar, automated purchasing and big data. She joins Washington, D.C.-based GetUpside as the startup expands west. In the Austin office, Millard will oversee hiring for new roles in operations, sales and marketing.

The company plans to fill at least 20 new positions in Austin in 2019.

“I am excited to be joining GetUpside and to be opening an office in one of the country’s most dynamic technology environments. Austin is the perfect location for us to recruit new talent interested in helping GetUpside expand our platform that benefits both merchants and consumers,” said Millard.

“Bringing on an experienced executive like Jen will further position GetUpside for nationwide expansion. We are thrilled that Jen will have access to Austin’s talented tech ecosystem to make new hires as we build out our innovative personalized commerce platform,” said GetUpside CEO/co-founder Alex Kinnier.

The GetUpside app is changing the way consumers shop and merchants do business by giving users real-time, personalized shopping experiences at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants. By encouraging consumers to shop in their communities, GetUpside helps them save money on everyday expenses, while also enabling local merchants to increase profits.

GetUpside is focused on strengthening communities using technologies similar to those used in online retail.

By enabling local businesses to treat each customer individually in real time, GetUpside significantly increases retailer profitability, consumer satisfaction and local sustainability.

GetUpside was founded by Kinnier and Wayne Lin (COO), who previously had worked together at Google and Opower. Deals on GetUpside’s free mobile app are available in 20-plus states nationwide.