Heineken USA Getting New CEO

Heineken USA has named Ronald den Elzen, current managing director of Heineken Portugal, its CEO, effective July 1. He will succeed Dolf van den Brink, who becomes CEO of Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma/Heineken Mexico.

Elzen is originally from the Netherlands and has been with Heineken for more than 20 years. He’s held various positions in finance, sales and general management in Heineken’s businesses in Amsterdam, the U.K. and Portugal. In his current role as managing director of Heineken Portugal, he has mobilized and energized the organization around a powerful growth strategy during an economic depression, according to the company. Together with his team, he succeeded in growing both the top and bottom line and overtook the competition by making Heineken the leading brand in the premium segment.

“The opportunity to join such a dynamic business at this time is truly exciting,” Elzen said. “Heineken USA has seen consistent growth through its strong portfolio of upscale brands and has a clearly defined ambition to become the leader in upscale beer. I look forward to working with Heineken USA’s leadership team, employees, distributors and partners to ignite future growth.”

Brink has been with Heineken for 17 years. During his six-year tenure at Heineken USA, he has led a successful turnaround of the business, restoring top-line growth and driving consistent market share gains. In his new role, Brink will lead Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma/Heineken Mexico, Heineken’s largest operating company.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything Heineken USA has achieved over the last six years,” he said. “Collectively with our passionate employees and dedicated partners we have become a true portfolio company and created great momentum in the marketplace. Heineken USA has a tremendous amount of potential and I believe Ronald is the right person, arriving at the right time to lead the acceleration of this business.”